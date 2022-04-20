Concerns raised over performance of Smart Bins in Tipperary

Smart bins that were rolled out across Tipperary are not as efficient as what was promised, according to a North Tipp councillor.

The bins were meant to hold more waste, only be collected when full and notify the council of capacity.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seán Ryan raised concerns about how well they are working, saying that one of them was overflowing with rubbish.

He told Tipp FM that the capacity limit might need to be altered to prevent this happening again.

“They’re not being emptied at 85% capacity and I’ve asked that that capacity be reduced, that maybe the council get a warning email at 65% capacity or 75% capacity and then we don’t have bins overflowing.

“I also asked for extra bins because we only got six smart bins for the whole district, for Roscrea, Templemore, Thurles and then one in Littleton, one in Gortnahoe and Twomileborris – we need more of them.”