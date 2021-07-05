Carrick on Suir library going green

A Tipperary library branch is making an effort to be greener and has lined this up with some funky new art.

Carrick-on-Suir library installed bike stands last November with support from Tipperary County Council.

Recently, they enlisted the help of artists Sheila Wood and Margueritte Kent to bring a bit of life to the bike stand with some stunning mosaic art.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Manager of the Library, Carol Delany said she hopes this will encourage more people to cycle to the facility.

“I wanted to get a bike stand in there anyway to promote people cycling to the library and reducing our carbon emissions, so that was that idea.

“Then I was working with Marguerite on some mosaics in the library anyway and she came up with the idea that maybe a mosaic around the bike stand might make it that bit more attractive.”

The library staff and artists also particularly thanked OK Cycles and Sports in Carrick-on-Suir and Worldwide Cycles in Clonmel for donating bike chains, sprockets and other pieces, which were given a new lease of life as part of the mosaic.