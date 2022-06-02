Cahir dumping disheartening for local Tidy Towns group

Dozens of fish heads and entrails were found dumped in the River Suir in Cahir earlier this week.

The discovery was made early on Monday morning in the water at the footbridge into the Inch Field.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Councillor Andy Moloney said even the local geese were put off by the dumped fish.

“Because when we went in to feed them they weren’t coming over because they were shying back as well – it was something unusual in the river as far as they were concerned.

“It looked like someone was out fishing in the sea on Sunday and came home and decided to clean out the fish and then wondered what were they going to do with all the other bits. What did they think was going to happen to them I don’t know. Definitely throwing them into the river was not the way out of it. We had no choice only get into the river and take them out of it.”