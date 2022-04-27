Cahill: Sinn Féin jumping on turf bandwagon

A Tipperary TD says the Environment Minister has been told to go back to the drawing board on his planned ban on the sale and distribution of turf.

A vote will take place tonight on a Sinn Fein motion to scrap plans to ban the sale and distribution of turf from September.

Deputy Jackie Cahill met with Minister Eamon Ryan yesterday and says it was made clear that the proposals just not acceptable.

“He was told very clearly yesterday that he needs to bring incentives into place if he wants to reduce the amount of turf that’s being used. Both incentives for householders to allow them to adapt for alternative fuels and also incentives if he wants people to stop cutting turf to buy out their turbary rights.

“Those points were made very clearly to Minister Ryan yesterday – we had a very, very frank exchange of views. He was left in no doubt that the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party would not accept the proposals he had on the table earlier this week.”

Jackie Cahill has accused Sinn Féin of political opportunism.

The party has tabled a motion to scrap plans to ban the sale and distribution of turf from September.

However Deputy Jackie Cahill says Mary Lou McDonald’s party are merely jumping on the bandwagon.

“They feel that it’s a popular thing to be doing at the moment.

“We have Minister Ryan going back to look at the proposals on turf cutting and the sale of turf – he will come back with fresh proposals which we will then examine and hope that they’re acceptable.

“So we will be proactive in making sure we get a workable solution to this and we won’t be using political opportunism. Climate change is a fact of life. Climate change is something we have to face up to and Sinn Féin only face up to it when it suits them.”