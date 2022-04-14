Cahill says timing of turf ban is nonsensical

The Environment Minister’s denying he’s at odds with the Tánaiste over a ban on the sale of turf.

Leo Varadkar last night told the Fine Gael Parliamentary Part the ban would be paused due to the energy crisis.

However he has since rowed back on the claim.

Minister Eamon Ryan says those who own their own turf will continue to be allowed burn it.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil Deputy Jackie Cahill says the proposals from Environment Minister Eamon Ryan could not come at a more inappropriate time.

He has lobbied the Taoiseach and all Fianna Fáil Cabinet Ministers voicing his opposition to the proposed ban.

“A ban on the sale of turf at this time when fuel prices are escalating beyond control is not appropriate.

“When the war in Ukraine eases and hopefully fuel prices get back to normal then we can revisit this issue. But at the moment rural Ireland would be seriously affected by this ban – it’s nonsensical.