Browne: Immediate action needed on energy crisis

A Tipperary TD is calling for the upcoming budget to be brought forward as the energy crisis prevails.

Martin Browne says the government needs to “intervene” quickly as people are struggling with fuel poverty now.

He warns that if businesses have to let employees go due to the rising prices, it’ll add to social welfare costs and more problems down the line.

The Sinn Féin TD told Tipp FM that one business in Thurles has seen their electricity bill more than double recently, and they could need to use extreme measures to make ends meet.

“We’ve seen over the last few days, and people have been in touch with us here in the office, that some of their electricity bills are tripled, quadrupled. Even for businesses, I spoke to a butcher in Thurles and they’re talking about even, maybe next weekend, having to take decisions on maybe letting staff off or reducing hours. So, we’re asking the government to intervene, and intervene quick. There’s no point in saying they’re going to have targeted measures in the September budget when businesses and families are struggling now.”

He says prices will only continue to rise, and if things don’t change, small businesses, which are the “backbone” of our society, will be forced to shut down.

The Cashel councillor says that there a number of things his party are looking for from the government to help families and businesses stay afloat.

“Some of the biggest issues is the profits that these electricity companies are making. Airtricity earn €160 million while families are in serious struggle and cut backs. We’d be looking for a windfall tax to be introduced, we’re looking for targeted payments when the government intervenes to help the struggling families and we’re looking for a ban on disconnections at this stage.”