Appeals lodged against Tipperary solar farm

Opposition to a solar energy development in West Tipp has been taken to An Bord Pleanala.

Renewable Energy Systems was granted permission by Tipperary County Council for a 42 hectare site at Rathduff near Thomastown.

The English headquartered company has five years to complete the Solar PV Energy Development which would then be operation for 35 years.

During the initial planning phase 100 submissions were made to the planning authority.

Following the granting of permission on March 31st last 26 appeals have now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala

Renewable Energy Systems have also made a submission to the state planning appeals board.

A decision is due by the end of August.