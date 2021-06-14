Annual Gum Litter Taskforce launched in Premier County

A campaign targeting chewing gum litter has been launched in Tipperary.

The Gum Litter Taskforce campaign is now in its 14th year.

It has been hugely successful in changing attitudes and behaviour towards gum litter, with a 64% decrease in gum litter since the campaign began in 2007.

Gum litter is the most frustrating and difficult to manage for Tidy Towns volunteers across the County.

Avril Donlon from the Gum Litter Taskforce says the campaign has been successful.

“When the campaign began over 14 years ago at this stage chewing gum accounted for 26% of all litter in Ireland. We now have that down to 9% so a significant reduction but however we still need to keep educating the public on the right way to dispose of their chewing gum.