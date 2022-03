A number of emergency services were called into action last evening in the Silvermines.

The alarm was raised at around 7.45pm that a walker had gotten lost on the mountain.

Gardaí, the Killaloe Coast Guard Unit and the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded.

The walker’s mobile phone was going straight to voicemail due to a low battery – however they were eventually located by Gardaí and a local landowner shortly after 9 o’clock.