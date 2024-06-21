Tipperary TD says the ambulance service is in need of resuscitation

Deputy Michael Lowry has told Tánaiste Micheál Martin that we should go back and look at the regional system for ambulance control as the current one is in a serious state of disarray.

Speaking during Leaders Questions in the Dáil the Thurles TD said the morale among Emergency Medical Technicians is suffering as a result.

“It certainly is not cost effective. There is a massive wastage of funds due to poor logistical direction. The constant sustained pressure is pushing crews to the limit of their endurance. Going to work in the knowledge that they don’t know what county or indeed what province they will end up in or what time they might get home at is having a demoralising effect on ambulance crews and their families.”

The Tánaiste pointed out that the National Ambulance Service is operating to best practice but committed to raising the issue with the Health Minister.

“I will talk to the Minister again about this. I think its probably worth having a review of that and maybe a greater discussion around all of that so that people understand what international best practice is saying in this situation as to what’s the optimum model for the deployment of our ambulances and I’ll certainly discuss this with the Minister.”