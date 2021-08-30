Tipperary Gardaí ‘walk to the beat’ for C-Saw

A number of Gardaí in Tipperary will be pounding the beat with a difference next week.

Members of the force from the Garda college in Templemore are taking part in a charity walk in aid of suicide awareness and C-Saw.

Like many other services Clonmel based C-Saw has had its fundraising abilities hampered due to Covid.

The event is being organised by Michael Dempsey – the will cover 70 kilometres from Clonmel to the Garda College on September 8th and 9th

He outlined the route they’ll be taking on Tipp Today earlier.

“We’re heading off on Wednesday 8th at around 1 o’clock from C-Saw in Clonmel and going to walk out to Cahir. That will be about three and a half hours walking and we’ll finish at the New Inn roundabout.”

The big portion of the walk then we’ll be doing on Thursday which will be about 54 kilometres from the New Inn roundabout in Cahir all the way to the Garda College.”

“We’ll be going through New Inn, Cashel, Horse & Jockey, Thurles and then down the back-road to Templemore so it’s a good distance.”

People can donate to the Garda efforts on www.idonate.ie/walktothebeat2021