Tipperary Fire Service dealt with a blaze at a vacant building in Tipperary Town last night.

The alarm was raised at around 8.30pm with units from Cashel and Tipp Town attending the incident on Station Road.

The fire at the former Workhouse was quickly brought under control with units returning to base at 10.30pm

There had been plans to turn the building into a hostel for tourist accommodation but this failed to materialise.

Gardaí in Tipp Town are investigating the cause of last night’s fire.