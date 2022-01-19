Tipp Oireachtas members join campaign to secure future of South East rescue helicopter

Tipperary’s six TDs and Senators have joined a united front with other south east Oireachtas members calling for financial help for Rescue 117.

The Waterford-based search and rescue service is called upon regularly to assist in Tipperary operations, and politicians are seeking to secure its future.

TDs and Senators from Tipp, Waterford, Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny met yesterday, and agreed to seek guarantees from the Transport Minister about its retention.

They’re asking for a meeting with Eamon Ryan to ensure the Waterford base won’t be under threat.