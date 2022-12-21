Tipp Gardaí organise Santa for Seniors

Gardaí in West Tipperary have launched an initiative to spread some extra Christmas cheer.

The Santa for Seniors project is being organised by Gardaí in Tipperary Town which delivers gifts to residents in nursing homes in the District over the Christmas period.

Gifts such as toiletries, books, slippers and socks are welcome, and local school children are invited to make cards to give to the residents.

Presents should be unwrapped but in gift bags if possible, and can be donated to Tipperary Town Garda Station.