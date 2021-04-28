Tipp Fire Service urge caution following blaze at Templetuohy Bog

14 firefighters were involved in a two-day operation to put out a fire at Templetuohy Bog in recent days.

Tipperary Fire Service were on the scene on Sunday evening and worked to contain the fire before darkness, which had spread to forestry in the area.

They then returned the following morning and worked until 5pm to complete the operation.

The fire happened at the same time as a high profile blaze at Killarney National Park, which has wiped out a significant amount of trees and habitats.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Tipperary Fire Service, Carol Kennedy is appealing to the public not to leave anything behind if walking in bogland or wooded areas.

“Things like glass bottles and that when the sun is shining can be a source of ignition for already dry landscape so fire can ignite very quickly and take off very quickly in these kind of areas.”

“Again smoking materials or anything like that make sure that they’re fully extinguished before you leave. We shouldn’t really be lighting barbecues in forestry areas because there is the chance that first can start and happen quite quickly.”