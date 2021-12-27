Tipp Fire Chief warns of dangers in overloading electrical sockets

People are being warned to avoid overcrowding of sockets due to a potential fire safety risk.

Tipperary Fire & Rescue has issued a range of advice to try and keep people safe this Christmas, including a focus on charging of electronic gifts.

Chief Fire Officer, Dave Carroll, is encouraging people to keep real Christmas trees in standing water and not to leave candles unattended.

He also has this advice regarding chargers.

“It’s the time of the year when maybe there’s going to be e-scooters or hoverboards coming into the house.

“Be very careful with the charging of these, not to be overloading sockets and not to charge these overnight or not to leave them charging unattended

“There have been fires attributed to the charging of these, so just keep an eye on this.”