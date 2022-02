The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were yesterday called out to their 3rd rescue on the Galtee mountains in as many days.

The Clonmel based volunteer group were tasked by Gardaí to a report of a lost walker at around 11.45am.

Similar to recent callouts there was dense fog and poor visibility on the Galtees which led to the walker getting disorientated.

SEMRA personnel were on site shortly after 2pm and were able to escort the walker off of the hill and to the Black Road by 4.20pm.