The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called into action last evening.

The volunteer group came to the aid of a person who was injured in a fall on the Comeragh Mountains.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4pm that the walker had suffered a lower leg injury on the Coumshingaun trail.

National Ambulance Service crew provided medical assistance and SEMRA transferred the casualty to a stretcher and carried them down off of the hill to a waiting ambulance.