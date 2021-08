A man was airlifted from the Galtee Mountains yesterday afternoon after he suffered injuries in a fall.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded to a call shortly before 4pm with the first crew reaching the man on the south side of Galtee Mor before 5.30.

The man – who was with a group of people – ad suffered a lower leg injury.

The Rescue 117 helicopter was deployed from Waterford Airport and arrived on scene by 6.30 with the casualty winched to safety.