SEMRA involved in recovery of remains of popular Tipp woman from Comeraghs

An operation is underway on the Comeragh Mountains this afternoon to recover the body of Tipperary woman Gillian Ryan.

A major search commenced on Sunday afternoon when concerns were raised for her safety.

The 37 year old mother of two from Horse & Jockey had failed to make contact with her family having gone running in the Comeraghs.

Her remains were found in a steep gully above Coumshingaun last evening – a member of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association team stayed with Gillian overnight.

Members of SEMRA and the Galway Mountain Rescue Team are carrying ropes and equipment up the mountain today to begin the recovery.

The terrain is difficult and visibility is said to be poor.