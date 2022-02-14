SEMRA hit 600 mark with Comeragh call out

The Tipperary based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded to its 600th call out over the weekend.

Established in 1977 the volunteer group was tasked to come to the aid of an injured walker on the Comeragh Mountains yesterday.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30 yesterday afternoon with the first SEMRA members reaching the casualty at Kilclooney Woods shortly after 3.15.

The casualty was taken off the hill on a stretcher in wet and slippery conditions before being handed over to National Ambulance Service personnel.