SEMRA aid walkers lost on Comeragh Mountains in dense fog

The Tipperary based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called to assist a group of walkers who got into difficulty on the Comeragh Mountains.

The alarm was raised at 6.21pm last evening after the three walkers became disorientated in heavy fog on their descent from Coumshingaun.

Their location was pinpointed after communication with SEMRA’s callout officer with the first rescue party reaching them shortly after 8pm and escorting them off the hill.

The walkers and all SEMRA members were safely off the hill before 9 o’clock.