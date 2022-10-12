Rescue operation after yacht runs aground on Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called to assist a lone sailor on a yacht which had gotten into difficulty on the north shore of the lake yesterday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at 4.45pm that the 36 foot yacht was in difficulty having gone aground at Fowler Island north of Bonaveen Point.

The Lough Derg Lifeboat arrived on scene 20 minutes later.

Two local people in a lake boat had tried to assist but had been unable to do so because of the skippers limited mobility. They had attempted an approach but damaged their propeller on rocks that extend 30 metres from Fowler Island into the lake.

The vessel had been aground for around three hours on the County Clare shore.

Valentia Coast Guard offered an airlift for the casualty but the RNLI volunteers felt that this would prove difficult due to the location and the height of the mast on the yacht.

The crew navigated a course around the rocks to the casualty vessel and transferred the skipper to the lifeboat.

The casualty was feeling cold but otherwise well. The lifeboat arrived at Cloondevaun Harbour around 6 o’clock.

Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI Catherine Gleeson is advising boat users to ‘carry a means of communication and let someone know your destination and your planned time of arrival’.