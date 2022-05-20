Pedestrian killed on M8 near Cahir

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s died in a crash on the motorway near Cahir.

The pedestrian was struck by an articulated lorry on the M8 near Burncourt at around 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, wasn’t injured in the incident.

The road was closed southbound for a number of hours between Junctions 11 and 12 to allow for a technical examination but has reopened overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash, or any drivers with dashcam footage, to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.