No major problems encountered during Halloween festivities

Tipperary Fire Service experienced a relatively benign Halloween night, according to the county’s Chief Fire Officer.

There were 21 callouts throughout the county yesterday, which Dave Carroll says is busier than a routine Sunday but relatively low compared to previous Halloweens.

He says bonfires were the primary reason for callouts yesterday, but has praised fire crews and the public for their high level of compliance over the weekend.

“Just to pay tribute to our own staff who did a fantastic job over the 24 hours but also to the public who heeded our calls for assistance.

“There’s nothing that we’d complain about really or that we’d have cause for concern. It was handled very well I think and the planned events – a lot of them with a local authority influence – they certainly assist in keeping things relatively quiet at Halloween.”