New Chief Superintendent to take over Tipp and Clare Garda Divisions

It’s a case of musical chairs in the Tipperary Garda Division.

It’s part of a major restructuring within the force which was first mooted in 2019.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris proposed to have a shared headquarters for the Tipperary and Clare Divisions some years ago.

This led to strong opposition from both rank & file Gardaí and local politicians who said the combined area was too vast and also the fact that the Chief Superintendent was to be based in Ennis.

However despite the objections the move is going ahead with Chief Superintendent Derek Smart moving from the Tipp Division to Henry Street in Limerick from next Monday.

Colm O’Sullivan will be the new Chief for the Tipp and Clare Divisions and will be based in Ennis.

Meanwhile a new role has been created with a Regional Chief Superintendent appointed for Tipperary, Clare, Limerick, Cork and Kerry.

Cloughjordan native Brian Sugrue will be taking up this post and will be based at the periphery of the Southern Region in Thurles.