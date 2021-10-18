Multi-agency rescue on Galtee Mountains

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded to a callout on the Galtee Mountains yesterday after a walker suffered a lower leg injury.

Clonmel based SEMRA were tasked at 1pm with members arriving at the busy Black Road car park less than half an hour later.

They reached the casualty at the col between Galtymore and Galtybeg by 2:20pm.

The casualty was treated by SEMRA before being transferred onto the team stretcher and carried for just under a kilometre to the waiting SEMRA team Land Rover.

The walker was then transferred to National Ambulance Service staff while Gardaí provided much needed assistance to keep the busy carpark and approach road clear for the emergency vehicles.