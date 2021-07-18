McGrath: New Clonmel Garda station cannot be allowed to fall by the wayside

The Tánaiste has promised to update Deputy Mattie McGrath on the current state of play with the long awaited new Garda station for Clonmel.

The Tipperary independent TD raised the issue in the Dáil once again highlighted the deplorable conditions which members of the force have to endure at their current base on Emmet Street.

A new building has been approved for part of the former Kickham Barracks army site in the town – however Deputy McGrath says the project can’t be allowed to fall by the wayside.

“Clonmel Garda Station is still languishing – we have a lovely site, we have planning permission and we have a wonderful design.”

“I saw during the week where another Deputy raised about Sligo. Sligo, Clonakilty and Clonmel were in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) package. Sligo has fallen off of it – we cannot allow Clonmel Garda station to fall off this PPP because we need to get a proper station for Superintendent Willie Leahy.”