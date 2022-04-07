Man killed in Glen of Aherlow crash

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for witnesses, following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred last night.

At approximately 9.45pm Gardaí were alerted to a single car crash on the R664, at Christ the King, Aherlow.

A man in his 30s, the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem will take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.