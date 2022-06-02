Major step forward for new Cashel fire station

A €3.2 million investment has been announced for a new fire station in Cashel.

This new station will be located on the outskirts of the town, next to the M8 and will be a modern, state-of-the-art facility serving both Cashel and the wider area.

Planning permission is already in place for the development and this will allow works to proceed on the new site which is located beside the recycling centre in Cashel.

Local councillor Roger Kennedy welcomed the news stating that he has been working on this issue for a long time and while there is an excellent service offered out of the current location, there is little space there and this move is badly needed.

TD Jackie Cahill told Tipp FM that he is thankful his colleagues in Government gave the request for major funding due consideration:

“This is going to be great for Cashel and the surrounding regions.”

“I would like to thank Minister Darragh O’Brien he was in Cashel last week and he told us this was coming down the line…Further investment by this government for Tipperary.”