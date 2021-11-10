Lowry highlights concerns over ambulance service

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has told the Taoiseach that the current ambulance system is “failing paramedics and patients”.

The independent deputy has urged Micheál Martin to seek a full review of the National Ambulance Service, citing issues with staff morale and the process for prioritising patients.

Fellow Tipperary deputy Jackie Cahill has also highlighted Tipp-based ambulances which are having to travel across the south-east due to service shortfalls.

Deputy Lowry told the Taoiseach of one recent issue, which led to the death of an elderly woman.

“Two hours before this woman died, an ambulance was en route to transport her to people. In this case, the ambulance was stood down and diverted to care for a man with a back injury.

“When the paramedics arrived, the man walked out of his home and stepped into the ambulance. When a crew eventually arrived to the woman, she was carried out on a stretcher. This was the last time she saw her home.

“The description given of the man’s injury pushed him up the priority list. It also pushed her down.”