Lowry: Concern over Garda resignations

The GRA says morale among frontline, under-resourced Gardaí is on the floor.

It’s after Tipperary TD Michael Lowry raised concern in the Dáil, over the increasing numbers of Gardaí who’ve quit the force.

The Thurles Deputy said he encounters Gardaí who are unhappy, unfulfilled and disillusioned, with many saying they’re now under more scrutiny than the criminals.

He’s told the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar there are 400 fewer members of the Gardaí now, than this time last year.

He says a full review of all Garda operations must be a priority for the incoming reconfigured Government.

In response, Leo Varadkar said he looks forward to an early meeting with the Garda Commissioner so he has a chance to tease through some of these issues with him.

The Garda Representative Association says resignations are at an all-time high and the health and well-being of all Gardaí is being negatively impacted by the dangerous working conditions members are exposed to.