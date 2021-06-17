Lough Derg RNLI crew called into action

Two people were rescued from a cruiser which had run aground on Lough Derg last evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6.45 with the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat launched to come to the assistance of the 32 foot vessel which was on rocks at the entrance to Terryglass Harbour at the northern end of the lake.

The casualty vessel was found to be stuck fast on the rocky shelf.

Two marine engineers from the cruise hire company arrived on scene with a tow vessel, but were also unable to get the cruiser off the rocks.

Both passengers were onto the lifeboat and into Terryglass Harbour, where arrangements were made for both casualties to stay on shore overnight.

All going well their boat will be re-floated this morning.