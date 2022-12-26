Local arrests for drink and drug driving

Two motorists are facing prosecution after being arrested by members of the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit.

Both drivers were found to be under the influence late Christmas Eve into Christmas morning.

The first was a learner driving unaccompanied who was stopped for driving offences having exited the Motorway – they tested positive for Cannabis in a DrugWipe test.

The 2nd arrest was made a short time later with the motorist being over the legal limit for alcohol while a small quantity of cannabis was found.

Both vehicles were seized and the drivers will be prosecuted.