Little Blue Heroes and NCBI to benefit from Cahir coffee morning

The National Council for the Blind Ireland and the Little Blue Heroes Foundation will benefit from all funds raised from a coffee morning in Cahir this morning.

Gardaí in the town are behind the event in the Community Hall which runs from 9.30 to midday.

19 children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness have been included in the Little Blue Heroes project in the Tipperary Garda Division.

It’s a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers made up of Garda members & staff and retired members of the force.

Garda Judy Davern is the driving force behind todays fundraiser. She says there’s great excitement around the Little Blue Heroes celebrations.

“Oh my God yeah, it’s brilliant because you have the honorary Garda which is when the kids come in and they receive the uniform – we try to get it presented by the Superintendent. The Fire Brigade and all the Emergency Services will be there so we make it a big occasion for them. There’s a lot of kids I suppose that love the Garda thing and the cars and stuff like that and it just gives them a bit of joy.”