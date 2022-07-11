Late night call-out for Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat crew

Three people and a dog were rescued from a speedboat that ran out of fuel on Lough Derg last night.

The alarm was raised at midnight with the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat deployed while the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon was also alerted.

Shortly before 12.30 the boat was found at Portumna Castle Harbour with the three passengers and a dog all unharmed.

The lifeboat crew towed the speedboat back to the harbour.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users ‘to plan your passage so that you reach safe harbour before nightfall. Carry a means of communication and let others know when you expect to arrive at your destination. Carry sufficient lifejackets and ensure all on board are wearing theirs.’