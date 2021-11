Fire crews spent a number of hours tackling a blaze in Thurles last night.

The fire occurred at four derelict houses in the Stradavoher area of the town with the alarm raised yesterday evening.

Units from Thurles and Templemore attended along with a hydraulic platform from Nenagh.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are continuing – any information can be given to Thurles Gardaí on 0504 25100.