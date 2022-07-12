Investigations underway into N24 crash

The N24 re-opened overnight between Kilsheelan and Carrick on Suir following a collision yesterday afternoon.

The crash – involving a car and a truck – happened at Ballydine.

The driver of the car – a man in his 30s – was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow forensic collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact them on 052 6177640.