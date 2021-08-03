Investigations underway into fire at disused property in Cahir

Units from Tipperary Fire and Rescue spent over 8 hours dealing with a fire at a disused hotel in Cahir overnight.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8 o’clock last night when smoke was spotted at the former Castle Court Hotel in the town.

Two units from Cahir and two from Cashel attended the blaze – they were eventually stood down shortly before 5 this morning.

The property on Church Street has been the scene of a number of fires over the years.

Gardaí are investigating the incident – any information can be given to Cahir Gardaí on 052 7445630.