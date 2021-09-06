Injured walker stretchered off Galtees

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association came to the aid of an injured walker on the Galtee Mountains yesterday afternoon.

They were called into action at 2.20pm after the woman suffered a lower leg injury on the south-eastern side of the mountain while walking with a group.

Her colleagues group had a single person storm shelter set up over her and had her well wrapped up in a foil blanket and survival bag and isolated from the wet ground.

The mountain rescue volunteers reached the casualty shortly after 4.30 and stretchered her more than one kilometre over boggy terrain to a SEMRA 4×4 vehicle which then transferred her to a waiting ambulance.