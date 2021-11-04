Houses in Thurles student estate described as a fire waiting to happen

The Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Municipal District says houses damaged in a fire last night have been problematic for a number years.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at Stradavoher Court yesterday evening where a house fire spread to three adjoining properties.

Significant damage was caused to the unoccupied buildings in the estate which was originally built as student accommodation.

Councillor Seamus Hanafin operates his business in an estate adjacent to Stradavoher Court – speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said it was well run when it was a student village but this has changed over time.

“We had a serious problem with dumping that was coming in over the wall and one day I drove in just to have a look and I was horrified at what I saw on the other side of the wall.

“When I looked at those four houses the hall door was wide open, the windows were broken, the bannisters were gone off the stairs, the skirtings were gone and there was two feet of rubbish on the ground – at that stage I would have said it was a fire hazard.

“To be fair to the County Council on at least two occasions they went in and they boarded it up, they tidied up around it and made it safe. I know they made contact with the owner and that he came and made it safe as well.”