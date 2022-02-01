Hillwalkers rescued from Galtees

Members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called into action on the Galtee Mountains yesterday.

They were tasked by the Gardaí at 1.12pm to respond to a report of three walkers lost on the mountain.

Conditions were poor with strong winds and very dense fog.

The walkers location was pinpointed as being between Galtee Mor and Galtee Beag.

SEMRA members headed up the Galtees from both the north and south sides of the mountain to the casualty site.

By 3.20pm one of the SEMRA parties had sight of the walkers and identified that they were cragfast or unable to move either up or down the mountain.

A technical rope rescue was initiated while the Waterford based Rescue 117 helicopter arrived on scene to assist at 4.30.

Shortly before 6 o’clock all three casualties were hauled up to safety by mountain rescue personnel.

All three were cold and shook but were otherwise unharmed. The casualties were brought down off the mountain in a SEMRA vehicle via the Black Road with everyone off the hill by 7.45pm