Helicopter aids search for woman missing on Galtee Mountains

A major search operation on the Galtee Mountains near Cahir came to a successful conclusion last night.

Local volunteers along with members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association and Gardaí were involved in efforts to find a woman who was reported missing just before 4pm.

They were assisted by the Shannon based Coastguard Helicopter which could be seen circling the search area to the West of Cahir while the Search and Rescue Dog Association also assisted.

The search was conducted over forest trails, open hillside, through the wooded areas and along streams.

The woman was eventually located safe and well by locals shortly after 11pm.