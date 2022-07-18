Heatwave to bring increased fire risk in the Premier County

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service has issued a fire danger warning.

It’s expected we’ll see the hottest day of the summer today before the mini heatwave comes to an end.

32 degrees is being forecast for some parts of the country, with a yellow high temperature warning in place.

The hot spell is expected to peak today before a return to more normal Irish summer weather this week.

People are being reminded to remember the devastation fire can cause to forestry and wildlife.

Extremely dry vegetation and forestry does not require much to ignite for example a cigarette, glass bottle or spark can lead to large scale fires.

Any callouts to these incidents require large amounts of resources delaying the Tipp Fire Brigade’s response capabilities should other life-threatening emergencies occur.

They are strongly urging all members of the public to work with them during this hot spell and report any suspicious activities or sight of fire to 999 or 112.