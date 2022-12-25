Fire Service urge care when lighting candles over Christmas

We’re being reminded of the need to be careful when lighting the traditional Christmas Candle.

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service have been called out to around 100 domestic fires this year.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Carol Kennedy has this advice to avoid becoming another statistic this Christmas.

“Make sure that your candle is in a proper candle stand so that it doesn’t drip down and burn what’s beneath it. Never put it near your Christmas tree – obviously Christmas tree fires are a huge thing at Christmas time – and the candle can be a source of ignition. Also near draping things like curtains or decorations that could be very flammable and could go up with the candle.”