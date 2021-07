A motorcyclist was injured following a fall from a scrambler in woods near Kilsheelan last evening.

Gardaí, paramedics and members of the Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called to the scene at around 7.30pm.

After initial medical treatment SEMRA lowered the man on a stretcher down steep ground to one of their 4×4 vehicles from where he was taken to a waiting ambulance.