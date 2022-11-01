Emergency Services prevented from entering Tipp housing estate

Gardaí and Fire Crews were obstructed from entering a housing estate in Tipp Town last evening.

It’s understood they were trying to get to the scene of a Halloween bonfire on Dundrum Drive at around 7.30pm.

Patrols continued throughout the evening to monitor the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Tipperary Fire & Rescue say they did experience anti-social behaviour in a few towns last night.

However they are reporting a quieter than usual Halloween overall which was likely partly due to the heavy rain which hit the Premier County yesterday.