Emergency services combine to rescue person from River Suir

A number of emergency services were involved in rescuing a person from the River Suir in Clonmel last evening.

Tipperary Fire & Rescue say some great interagency work led to a successful outcome after a person entered the river.

Visual contact of the casualty was made by members of An Garda Siochana while two members of the Clonmel SRT team entered the water and made contact with the casualty.

They were winched to the bank of the river by the Rescue 117 helicopter where they were handed over to the National Ambulance Service.