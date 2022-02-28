Efforts underway locally to send humanitarian packages to Ukraine

Efforts are underway locally to send humanitarian packages to Ukraine.

Latvian native Martins Punculis is based Carrick on Suir and is helping to co-ordinate the local drop offs.

He says that it is likely many Ukrainians will be fleeing to Latvia and will be forced to walk long distance with minimal supplies.

He is asking people across Tipperary to contribute what they can, and outlined some of the items they are looking for on Tipp Today:

“Thermal blankets, sleeping bags, care products, hygiene products disposable plates, cutlery… bandages, power banks, charging cables.”

He says they also want to remember the children impacted at this time and are calling on local knitting groups and crafters to consider making toys, mittens, scarves, and anything that could be given to a child.

Information on the drop off points can be found on the Stand with Ukraine Facebook Page.

Martins also spoke about his own reaction to the current situation and said he personally doesn’t feel anger and frustration is helpful.

He says that his Russian friends should not now be considered enemies:

”There is alot of misinformation that there is anger and hatred and there isn’t. “