Clonmel house fire victim to be laid to rest today

The man who tragically died in a house fire in Clonmel last weekend will be laid to rest this afternoon.

Christy Browne of River Street in the town was a native of Ardfinnan and spent some time working in the UK.

The 77 year old’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 12 noon today after which he will be laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Tributes have been paid by his colleagues in Marlfield GAA club where he is fondly remembered as the person who was always ready to pull on the club jersey even with failing eyesight and well past his playing days.

Christy is survived by his wife Marie, their five children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

